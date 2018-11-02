40 lakh old vehicles de-registered as per Supreme Court directive: Delhi government  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the Supreme Court’s directive on phasing out 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol ones, the Delhi government on Thursday informed the court that 40 lakh old vehicles in the capital had been de-registered by the authorities.

Advocate Wasim A Qadri, appearing for the Delhi government, informed a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur, that around 40 lakh vehicles, out of a total of 1.1 crore, had been deregistered in the city. This accounts for more than a third of the total number of vehicles plying on Delhi’s streets.

Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed the bench that it had created social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook where citizens could lodge complaints about pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The court directed the board to issue advertisements about these accounts so that residents became aware of them. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ANS Nadkarni, appearing for the Centre and CPCB, said 18 complaints had been received on these social media accounts till Wednesday and CPCB had a link on its website where one could find the list of 15-year-old petrol vehicles and 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR.

The top court also said that three-and-a-half years had gone by since the National Green Tribunal had, on April 7, 2015, passed an order banning the plying of 15-year-old petrol vehicles and 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR, but the directive had not been complied with yet.

