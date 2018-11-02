Home Cities Delhi

40 lakh old vehicles de-registered as per Supreme Court directive: Delhi government  

The court directed the board to issue advertisements about these accounts so that residents became aware of them.

Published: 02nd November 2018 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Despite a ban on construction activities across Delhi-NCR, digging work is on for the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. | (Parveen Negi | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the Supreme Court’s directive on phasing out 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol ones, the Delhi government on Thursday informed the court that 40 lakh old vehicles in the capital had been de-registered by the authorities.

Advocate Wasim A Qadri, appearing for the Delhi government, informed a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur, that around 40 lakh vehicles, out of a total of 1.1 crore, had been deregistered in the city. This accounts for more than a third of the total number of vehicles plying on Delhi’s streets.

Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed the bench that it had created social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook where citizens could lodge complaints about pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The court directed the board to issue advertisements about these accounts so that residents became aware of them. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ANS Nadkarni, appearing for the Centre and CPCB, said 18 complaints had been received on these social media accounts till Wednesday and CPCB had a link on its website where one could find the list of 15-year-old petrol vehicles and 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR.

The top court also said that three-and-a-half years had gone by since the National Green Tribunal had, on April 7, 2015, passed an order banning the plying of 15-year-old petrol vehicles and 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR, but the directive had not been complied with yet.

file Complaint on Twitter, facebook
The Central Pollution Control Board informed the Supreme Court that it had created social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook where citizens could lodge complaints about pollution in Delhi-NCR. The court directed the board to issue advertisements about these accounts so that residents became aware of them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp