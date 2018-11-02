Home Cities Delhi

AAP MLA gets relief in false affidavit case in 2015 Delhi assembly polls

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal refused to put the AAP MLA from Sadar Bazar constituency on trial saying that the allegations against him were not "legally sustainable".

Published: 02nd November 2018 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has discharged AAP MLA Som Dutt in a case of allegedly filing a false affidavit before the Election Commission for the 2015 Assembly election here.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal refused to put the AAP MLA from Sadar Bazar constituency on trial saying that the allegations against him were not "legally sustainable".

The complaint, filed by BJP leader Praveen Jain, who had lost the election against Dutt, had alleged that the AAP politician, while filing his nomination papers before the poll panel, had not mentioned his parents as dependents to escape from informing about their assets.

However, when he was elected, he obtained the medical card mentioning his parents as dependents and also claimed medical reimbursement of Rs 3,421 from Delhi Government.

"Charge cannot be framed against the accused.  Accordingly, the accused is discharged," the court said.

It said that it could not be said that "dependency for the purpose of election affidavit and medical facility card are one and the same thing".

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP MLA 2015 Delhi Assembly polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp