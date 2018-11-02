AAP MLA gets relief in false affidavit case in 2015 Delhi assembly polls

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has discharged AAP MLA Som Dutt in a case of allegedly filing a false affidavit before the Election Commission for the 2015 Assembly election here.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal refused to put the AAP MLA from Sadar Bazar constituency on trial saying that the allegations against him were not "legally sustainable".

The complaint, filed by BJP leader Praveen Jain, who had lost the election against Dutt, had alleged that the AAP politician, while filing his nomination papers before the poll panel, had not mentioned his parents as dependents to escape from informing about their assets.

However, when he was elected, he obtained the medical card mentioning his parents as dependents and also claimed medical reimbursement of Rs 3,421 from Delhi Government.

"Charge cannot be framed against the accused. Accordingly, the accused is discharged," the court said.

It said that it could not be said that "dependency for the purpose of election affidavit and medical facility card are one and the same thing".