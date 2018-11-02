Delhi flight attendant suicide case: In-laws surrender before court, sent to 1-day police custody

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday sent the in-laws of flight attendant Anissia Batra, who allegedly committed suicide in July, to one day police custody after rejecting their bail applications.

R S Singhvi and Sushma Singhvi surrendered before the court and moved their bail applications this morning.

Additional Sessions Judge Sunena Sharma rejected their bail application after finding it devoid of merits and sent them to custody.

During the proceedings, the probe agency said they wanted custodial interrogation of the couple in the case, which was allowed by the court.

Anissia (39), wife of Mayank Singhvi, worked with a German airline.

She allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house in Panchsheel Park in South Delhi on July 13.

Mayank rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

Anissia's family has alleged that her husband used to physically abuse her.

The couple had been married for over two years.

Before jumping off the terrace, she had sent a message to her husband that she would kill herself, police said.

When he reached there, a labourer from the adjacent house told him that she had jumped.

She was taken to Max Hospital and the police were informed.

She succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Mayank, a software engineer in Gurgaon, told the police that they had regular fights as there were "compatibility issues".

They had an argument on July 13 as well, following which she jumped from the terrace, police said.

In her complaint, Anissia's mother alleged that Mayank used to regularly abuse her daughter.

The victim's family also alleged that Mayank would often demand money from Anissia.

They had also given a complaint to police on June 27 saying that if anything happens to their daughter, Mayank would be responsible.