Delhi hotel brawl: Police file charge sheet against former BSP MP's son Ashish Pandey

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Thursday filed a charge sheet against former BSP MP's son Ashish Pandey, who was arrested for brandishing a gun in a hotel here.

Court sources said that in the charge sheet, Pandey has been accused of intimidating a man and his woman friend with a pistol in his hand.

Police have said that a case under the Arms Act is made out against the accused, who brandished pistol at a hotel.

The court has put up the final report for consideration for tomorrow.

Pandey had allegedly brandished a pistol at guests of a five-star hotel threatening them in the foyer, a video of which went viral on the social media.

The charge sheet was filed under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

If convicted, Pandey may be awarded a maximum seven years jail term.

Ashish is currently in judicial custody.

A plea was filed by Delhi Police which had registered an FIR on the complaint of the assistant security manager of The Hyatt Regency alleging that one person took out a pistol in the porch of the hotel after a tiff with a guest.

A video of the incident, which occurred early on October 14, went viral on social media resulting in public outrage.

It prompted the police to step in and launch a hunt for the accused who had gone missing after the incident.

An FIR was filed on October 16 at R K Puram police station under various provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act relating to criminal intimidation and misuse of firearms.

He hails from Lucknow and is the son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Rakesh Pandey.

His brother, Ritesh Pandey, is an MLA in Uttar Pradesh.