640 kg firecrackers seized from three different areas in north Delhi

Published: 04th November 2018 11:48 AM

Firecrackers

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has seized over 640 kilogram of firecrackers from three different areas in north Delhi, following the Supreme Court order on sale of old firecrackers, an official said Sunday.

According to police, 625 kilogram of firecrackers were seized from Sadar Bazar, 11.1 kg firecrackers and 7.9 kg firecrackers were seized by teams from Subzi Mandi and Burari police stations.

On November 3, while head constable Sandeep  Chawla was on patrolling duty, he received information about fire crackers/explosive items being stored at a shop opposite Qutub Road Parking, in Sadar Bazar, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Nupur Prasad.

Based on this information, a raid was conducted, she added.

During checking, the shop was found stocked with fire crackers/explosive items weighing 625 kilogram.

Ravinder (35), a resident of Laxmi Nagar, was found to be storing the firecrackers.

A case has been registered and investigation is going on to trace the source of the recovered firecrackers/explosive items, the official added.

Apart from this, 11.1kg firecrackers and 7.9 kg firecrackers were seized by Subzi Mandi and Burari police stations, she said.

TAGS
firecrackers ban Diwali

