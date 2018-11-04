Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari 'assaults cop' at Signature bridge inauguration

By Express News Service

DELHI: The inauguration of the Signature Bridge in New Delhi turned violent with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP workers, led by Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari getting into a scuffle.

According to sources, the Delhi BJP chief was stopped by the police and AAP workers from attending the inauguration. However, Tiwari claimed that AAP workers had misbehaved with him. "I was invited to the inauguration. I am the local MP. So what's the problem? Am I a criminal? Why has the police surrounded me? I am here to welcome him (Kejriwal). The AAP and police misbehaved with me," he said.

Hitting back at Tiwari the AAP claimed that the BJP workers were resorting to hooliganism. "Thousands of people came here to take part in the inauguration without an invitation card, but the MP considers himself to be a VIP. He and his followers are resorting to hooliganism. They (BJP) thrashed AAP volunteers and local people. They are admitted to hospital," AAP leader Dilip Pandey said.

The Delhi BJP president also said he was instrumental in restarting the construction of the bridge after he became the MP from North East Delhi. "In my constituency (North East Delhi), I restarted construction of the bridge after it was stalled for many years and now Arvind Kejriwal is organising an inauguration ceremony," he said.

The Signature Bridge on the Yamuna will reduce the travel time between north and northeast Delhi. Being deemed as a tourist spot with the 154-meter-high glass box, the bridge will give a panoramic view of the city. Announced in 2004, the bridge has missed several deadlines since 2011.