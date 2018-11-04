Delhi civic body launches instant bill payment system for water and power consumers

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NDMC has launched an in-home smart bill payment system which has "smiley fridge magnets" with unique QR codes enabling consumers to make instant payments of their water and electricity bills, an official said Sunday.

Consumers can make instant payments by scanning the QR codes with the help of their smartphones, the official at New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said.

The civic body has collaborated with a Delhi-based retail tech startup called SignCatch and the Axis Bank for the initiative.

Around 25,000 fridge magnets will be distributed to its power and water consumers.

"The consumers can stick these magnets on their refrigerators at home and scan the QR codes to pay their bills instantly," said the official.

The QR codes will re-direct the consumers to their current bill with an option to pay using any of the digital payment channels active with the NDMC, he said.