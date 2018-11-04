Man apprehended for entering Indira Gandhi International Airport on fake ticket: Official

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An man has been apprehended at the airport here for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, a senior official said on Sunday.

N Alam was intercepted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel when he was about to leave the Terminal-3 building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Saturday, he said.

The man was stopped and questioned while exiting the terminal area.

He told the security personnel that he used a cancelled ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his father, who was travelling to Bagdogra, the official said.

He said the man was subsequently handed over to the police as his ticket was a fake travel document and was charged with trespass.