Home Cities Delhi

Court acquits CM Kejriwal in defamation case filed by former Sheila Dikshit-aide

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief to the AAP leader citing lack of evidence against him.

Published: 05th November 2018 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday acquitted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal defamation case filed by a former aide of Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, saying that the complainant cannot be said to be an "aggrieved person".

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief to Kejriwal in the case lodged by Pawan Khera, the political secretary of Dikshit when she was the chief minister, for remarks allegedly made against her by the AAP leader in a television show during power tariff hike protests in October 2012.

Khera had alleged that Kejriwal used "false and defamatory" accusations against Dikshit, which also harmed his reputation since he was associated with her.

The court said Khera was not named by Kejriwal and there was no specific legal injury to his reputation.

"The complainant is not a person aggrieved in this case, the words prima facie not defamatory of the complainant and the alleged interview has not been proved as per law. Therefore, this complaint of defamation filed by him is not maintainable," it said.

The court had framed charges against Kejriwal under Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code in October 2018.

If convicted, the politician could have been sent to a maximum two-year jail term.

In his complaint, Khera had alleged that Kejriwal had defamed him and he spoke the defamatory word with an intention to harm his reputation.

Advocate Mohd Irshad, appearing for Kejriwal, had told the court that Khera was not a member of the Congress nor he has disclosed in clear terms his relationship with Dikshit.

He had submitted that Kejriwal had not said anything against the political secretary.

Kejriwal had opposed the complaint on the grounds that it has been filed by Khera and not by Dikshit herself.

According to the complaint, in October 2012, Kejriwal had organised several protests against "power tariff hike in the national capital and had accused the then Delhi government of stalling Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission's move to cut power tariff by 23 per cent in 2010".

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Sheila Dikshit defamation case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp