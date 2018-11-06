Home Cities Delhi

Fully prepared to implement SC order on crackers: Delhi Police

Last week, amid projections of worsening pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court held that only green crackers would be sold in Delhi-NCR this Diwali.

Published: 06th November 2018 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A day ahead of Diwali, the Delhi police said on Tuesday that it was "fully prepared" to implement the Supreme Court order on green crackers as well as the timing fixed by the court for bursting these crackers.

"We are fully prepared. We have formed various teams which will be deployed on Diwali day to monitor the situation. Policemen would be deployed in plainclothes too," Delhi police Spokesperson Madhur Verma told IANS.

He said action would be taken against those found violating the Supreme Court order either by burning crackers after 10 p.m. or using polluting crackers.

ALSO READ | CPCB mulling using artificial rain in Delhi to tackle pollution after Diwali

"In the first place we are not allowing the sale of crackers in Delhi. We have not issued any licences this year. Action is being taken against those trying to illegally sell polluting crackers. Around 30 cases have been registered so far against people selling illegal firecrackers as well as against those bursting these," he added.

The officer said that the police department also held meetings with the public to create awareness about the apex court order.

Last week, amid projections of worsening pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court held that only green crackers would be sold in Delhi-NCR this Diwali. The traditional ones already manufactured could be sold in other parts of the country for this season, the court said.

The top court restricted the bursting of crackers between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m on Diwali.

The apex court also reiterated its direction of barring the use of barium salts to make crackers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi air pollution SC ruling on crackers green crackers Diwali Delhi pollution

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Dinesh Singh
    This is a welcome step and certainly it will help in pollution controlling measures run by central govt
    23 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp