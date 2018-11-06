Fully prepared to implement SC order on crackers: Delhi Police

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A day ahead of Diwali, the Delhi police said on Tuesday that it was "fully prepared" to implement the Supreme Court order on green crackers as well as the timing fixed by the court for bursting these crackers.

"We are fully prepared. We have formed various teams which will be deployed on Diwali day to monitor the situation. Policemen would be deployed in plainclothes too," Delhi police Spokesperson Madhur Verma told IANS.

He said action would be taken against those found violating the Supreme Court order either by burning crackers after 10 p.m. or using polluting crackers.

"In the first place we are not allowing the sale of crackers in Delhi. We have not issued any licences this year. Action is being taken against those trying to illegally sell polluting crackers. Around 30 cases have been registered so far against people selling illegal firecrackers as well as against those bursting these," he added.

The officer said that the police department also held meetings with the public to create awareness about the apex court order.

Last week, amid projections of worsening pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court held that only green crackers would be sold in Delhi-NCR this Diwali. The traditional ones already manufactured could be sold in other parts of the country for this season, the court said.

The top court restricted the bursting of crackers between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m on Diwali.

The apex court also reiterated its direction of barring the use of barium salts to make crackers.