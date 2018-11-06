Home Cities Delhi

Thick haze, smog engulfs Delhi as air quality slips to 'Hazardous'

People residing in Delhi have been advised to avoid outdoor activities till 1 pm today as toxicity in the air will be high.

Photo: Twitter / ANI

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day ahead of Diwali, air quality in New Delhi and the surrounding areas has deteriorated despite the measures that have been taken to curb the rising pollution.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Tuesday showed hazardous smog levels that ranked as severe on the Air Quality Index (AQI). Some parts of the region managed staggering scores as high as 470.

Delhi's overall AQI at 8:10 am was recorded at 449. The AQI around Chandni Chowk recorded PM 10 levels at 437 and PM 2.5 at 425, while PM 1O levels were 396 and 470 around Airport Terminal 3 and Delhi University area, respectively.

Narrating her ordeal, Mamta, a sports enthusiast, told ANI that the increase in the percentage of smog and particulate matter in the air is creating obstructions for her to maintain her health. "I will encourage people to give up bursting crackers this Diwali," she added.

People residing in Delhi have been advised to avoid outdoor activities till 1 pm today as toxicity in the air will be high. The air quality between 2 pm to 8 pm will be relatively better, SAFAR added.

The weather in Delhi will be sunny with daytime temperature reaching 26-degree celsius. Night time temperature is expected to be 15-degree Celsius. The humidity in the air will be around 68 per cent with 9 kilometres per hour wind speed. The visibility throughout the day will be around 1.2 kilometres.

It is believed that due to the festive season, scores of vehicles will be out on road contributing to more pollution and leading to worsening air quality. The smog and dust will continue to hover around the atmosphere resulting in no relief from increasing pollution levels.

In Mumbai, the air quality has improved with little rain showers across the region. This untimely rainfall was the aftermath of a trough which was formed from Karnataka to North Madhya Maharashtra and are expected to remain same till November 6The overall AQI was recorded at 134.

At Andheri, the AQI was 157 with PM 10 at 8:45 am. In, the air quality also showed a slight improvement to the Moderate category with 115. Also in financial capital's famous locality Borivali, the AQI improved to 85 with PM 10.

The IMD has predicted that Mumbai will witness sunshine and patchy clouds with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 35 degrees and 25-degree Celsius, respectively. (ANI)

