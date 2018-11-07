Slow probe in farmer death in AAP rally irks rights panel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the slow pace of investigations into the suicide by farmer Gajendra Singh at an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rally, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi in 2015, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to expedite the same.

The order came on the complaint filed by rights activist and advocate Radhakanta Tripathy who had requested the NHRC to investigate the case and direct states to pay compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the deceased and to take legal action against errant officials.

Singh a 40-year-old farmer from Dausa district in Rajasthan committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree. According to the complaint, “Despite the presence of hundreds of state officials, media and thousands of people, none could save the unfortunate victim.”