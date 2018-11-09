Home Cities Delhi

AAP leaders meet police commissioner; demand FIR against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

The Delhi Police has registered three FIRs in connection with the incident, including one against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan who was accused of pushing Tiwari.

Tiwari has been at the receiving end of people's anger on social media and other fora and been severely castigated for his public behaviour in the March and August incidents.

NEW DELHI: A delegation of AAP leaders met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Friday demanding registration of a case against the BJP's city unit chief Manoj Tiwari in connection with ruckus during the inauguration of the Signature Bridge last week.

AAP's Rajya Sabha member N D Gupta provided an eyewitness account of the incident in a complaint letter, alleging that Tiwari and his supporters entered the Signature Bridge as part of a "pre-planned conspiracy" with the intention of "committing violence and assaulting" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his council of ministers.

The Delhi Police has registered three FIRs in connection with the incident, including one against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan who was accused of pushing Tiwari and threatening him at the event.

One case each has been registered on complaints of BJP and AAP workers.

Alleging police "inaction", Gupta said he and another party MP, Sushil Gupta, witnessed the incident and were ready to record their statements.

"In my view, police is duty-bound to register an FIR against Tiwari and other hoodlums who committed serious cognizable offence by obstructing public servants on duty and assaulting them," Gupta said.

The delegation also offered to provide "whatever evidence police required" for a speedy probe into the incident.

Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha and party MLA Sanjiv Jha were part of the delegation.

AAP Delhi BJP Manoj Tiwari

