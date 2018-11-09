Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Kurin Systems offers to install the world’s largest air purifier to reduce pollution

Diwali left behind layers of smog in India's capital, pushing the air quality level above hazardous.

Delhi's post-Diwali situation has reached 'severe' levels after people defied the Supreme Court's order of bursting green crackers in a two-hour window period.

While many protested against the ban, most simply defied it. As a result, Delhi's Air Quality index shot up to the level of PM10  and PM 2.3 (Particulate Matter), which was almost double as compared to 2017.

According to a report by Times Now, to clear the air, a startup named Kurin Systems has come up with a new idea of installing the World's largest air purifier,  which is 40-feet tall and can curb pollution levels in a three-kilometre radius.

'The City Cleaner' will have a capacity to clean 32 million cubic metres of air every day with the help of 48 fans positioned at 360-degree angles. The startup says that their City Cleaner can develop 1,300,000 cubic meters of clean air per hour.

Speaking to the The New Indian Express, co-founder Madhur Mehta, explained, "This is a three-stage filtration process. The first stage of cleaning removes all the visible pollutants, the second stage removes 'Hepa' particles upto PM 2.5, and the activated carbon removes the odour and smoke in the final step."

The device is run by solar panels, hence cutting down electricity costs. With the help of a nine filter system, it will be able to clear 99.99 per cent pollutants from the air. The 'City Cleaner' is supposed to provide clean air for nearly 75,000 people of the city.

At a cost of Rs 17.5 million to Rs 20 million per tower, Kurin systems is all ready to clean Delhi's air.

