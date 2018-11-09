Delhi's air quality 'severe'; sees improvement from Thursday

Home Cities Delhi

The overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 426 which falls in the 'severe' category, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Published: 09th November 2018

Delhi_ air_ pollution

Traffic policemen wear masks to protect themselves as air quality deteriorates in New Delhi. (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's pollution level remained 'severe' for the second day as a thick haze engulfed the national capital, even as the authorities said there was significant improvement in the air quality as compared to Thursday.

The overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 426 which falls in the 'severe' category, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the city's air quality has "improved significantly" since Thursday, but the recovery was slow due to low surface wind speed.

"At present, it continued to be in 'severe' but likely to improve further and will become 'very poor' by afternoon and will improve further by Saturday. The contribution of PM2.5 in PM10 which was 75 per cent on Thursday (against normal 55 per cent) has been reducing," the SAFAR said.

It also said the contribution to the PM2. 5 pollution due to stubble emission was marginal.

Twenty eight areas in Delhi recorded 'severe' air quality, while four areas recorded 'very poor' air quality, according to the data of the CPCB.

On Friday, the PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.

5 micrometres) level was recorded at 272 µgm-3.

The PM10 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 10 micrometres) level was recorded six times the permissable limit at 422 µgm-3, according to SAFAR.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

AQI above 500 falls in the "severe-plus emergency" category.

Delhi's air quality on Thursday went off the charts to 'severe plus' emergency category as smog caused due to smoke from firecrackers engulfed the national capital.

The overall AQI Thursday was recorded in the "severe plus emergency" category at 642, according to the data by SAFAR.

The sharp spike in pollution on Thursday was caused by rampant burning of firecrackers that had led to the formation of a smoky layer across the national capital and drastically reduced visibility, authorities said.

New Delhi air quality

