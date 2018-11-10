Home Cities Delhi

Fire breaks out at slum in Delhi's Rohini, 70 shanties gutted

The cause of .fire is yet to be ascertained

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: About 70 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out at a slum in Rohini, the Delhi Fire Service said Saturday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they said.

No casualty has been reported.

A call about the fire was received at 12.18 am and 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control by 4.40 am, a senior Delhi Fire Service officer said.

About 70 shanties were gutted in the fire that broke out at Rohini Sector 26, he said.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, officials added.

TAGS
Rohini slum fire

