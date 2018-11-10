Home Cities Delhi

Over 450 medium, heavy goods vehicles denied entry into Delhi amid poor air quality

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 450 heavy and medium goods vehicles were sent back from Delhi borders due to a three-day ban on their entry till Sunday, authorities said.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Alok Kumar, 1,559 vehicles were checked and 1,078 vehicles were allowed entry from 11 pm on Friday till 6 am on Saturday as they were carrying essential goods.

As many as 481 vehicles were returned from the Delhi borders, Kumar added.

The Delhi government's transport department had issued a notification, banning the entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles into the region from 11 pm on Thursday till 11 pm on Sunday.

It has also appealed to private diesel car owners to avoid using their vehicles during the period.

However, vehicles carrying vegetables, fruits, grains, milk, eggs, ice and other essentials, and tankers carrying petroleum products are exempted from the ban.

The air quality on Saturday was in the 'very-poor' category after local pollutants "reduced significantly" and the contribution from stubble-burning remained "marginal" due to wind speed, officials said.

