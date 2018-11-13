Doctor found dead at residence in Delhi, lakhs worth valuables missing

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nearly a month before his daughter's wedding, a 57-year-old doctor was found dead and valuables worth lakhs of rupees missing from his residence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mukim Ahmad Iqbal, a medical practitioner, police said, adding that no injury marks were found on his body.

A distant relative who had come to Mukim's home alerted the police about the death at around 10.30 am.

On reaching the spot, the police found Mukim's body on a bed, they said.

Iqbal's daughter's was scheduled to be married on December 9, an officer said.

Police said around Rs 4 lakh to 5 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh was missing from the house.

"Since, there was a wedding, Iqbal had kept money and valuables in the almirah. It is suspected that the valuables might have been stolen by the accused," a senior officer said.

The officer added the door of the house was found ajar, so the culprit could have been known to the victim.

"It is being probed whether someone close to the family who was aware about the upcoming nuptial and was trusted by them could be involved in the incident. There are no injury marks on the body leading us to suspect that Mukim might have had a heart attack after finding that the valuables were missing", the officer said.

The exact cause of the death would be ascertained after the post-mortem which would be conducted on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan said.

During a preliminary probe, the police learnt that Mukim was alone at home after his daughter, a teacher, left for school at 7.30 am, the DCP said.