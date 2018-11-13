Son stabs father for thrashing mother and siblings in Delhi's Sultanpuri area
NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his father twice to stop him from beating his mother and siblings in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said Tuesday.
According to police, the victim, a 40-year-old man, was allegedly inebriated and was thrashing his wife and children when his minor son picked up a knife and stabbed him twice in the chest.
The neighbours alerted the police about the incident, following which the victim was rushed to a hospital where his condition was last said to be stable, police said.
The accused boy is a school dropout while his father works as a labourer in Mundka.
The boy's mother works in a shoe factory.