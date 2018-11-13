Video shows women, teens of family firing gun shots in Noida; police launches probe

By PTI

NOIDA: A video surfaced on social media purportedly showing a family, including women and children, taking turns to fire from a pistol, prompting the Noida Police to register a case and launch a probe into the matter Tuesday.

The purported video was captured on the night of Diwali on the terrace of a house in Harola village, under Sector 20 police station limits, here.

A man, identified as Manoj Jain, 42, is seen sitting on a cot brandishing his licenced pistol.

Jain, who runs a small shop in the area, is seen firing shots in the air by the pistol which is then used by two children and two women, all of whom take turns and repeat the act.

Officials said the police have taken cognisance of the purported video that went viral Tuesday and registered an FIR against Jain.

"The incident took place on November 7, the night of Diwali festival. By what is seen in the video, it is clear violence of the arms licence. A case has been registered under Section 30 of the Arms Act," said Inspector Manoj Kumar Pant, Sector 20 police station house officer.

Police officials said that a recommendation has been made to the district administration for suspension of Jain's arms licence.