Home Cities Delhi

Video shows women, teens of family firing gun shots in Noida; police launches probe

Jain, who runs a small shop in the area, is seen firing shots in the air by the pistol which is then used by two children and two women, all of whom take turns and repeat the act.

Published: 13th November 2018 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NOIDA: A video surfaced on social media purportedly showing a family, including women and children, taking turns to fire from a pistol, prompting the Noida Police to register a case and launch a probe into the matter Tuesday.

The purported video was captured on the night of Diwali on the terrace of a house in Harola village, under Sector 20 police station limits, here.

A man, identified as Manoj Jain, 42, is seen sitting on a cot brandishing his licenced pistol.

Jain, who runs a small shop in the area, is seen firing shots in the air by the pistol which is then used by two children and two women, all of whom take turns and repeat the act.

Officials said the police have taken cognisance of the purported video that went viral Tuesday and registered an FIR against Jain.

"The incident took place on November 7, the night of Diwali festival. By what is seen in the video, it is clear violence of the arms licence. A case has been registered under Section 30 of the Arms Act," said Inspector Manoj Kumar Pant, Sector 20 police station house officer.

Police officials said that a recommendation has been made to the district administration for suspension of Jain's arms licence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gun laws gun license Noida guns

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp