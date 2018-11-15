Delhi: Fashion designer Mala Lakhani, servant found murdered in Vasant Kunj home

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old fashion designer and her household help were found murdered on Thursday morning at her house in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, the police said.

The three accused confessed to their crime and have been detained, the police added.

The incident was reported at 3 am by the three accused. The police reached the house after 10-15 minutes, where they found the body of fashion designer Mala Lakhani and her domestic help.

The accused identified as Rahul, employed as a tailor at the designer's workshop from past three and a half years, allegedly murdered the two with his friends Rehman and Wasim, according to the police.

"The three walked into the police station at 3 am and reported their crime. The main conspirator, Rahul, was know to the victim. We have detained all three," said Devender Arya, DCP southwest.

"It has been found that after committing the crime they searched around for valuable things and took away the jewelry. The motive of the murder is suspected to be "money making," the DCP added.

In a statement to the police, Rahul said he called up Lakhani at around 11 pm on the pretext of showing some designs. He later stabbed her with the help of his other two friends -- Rehman and Wasim. Bahadur, the household help, who saw them stabbing Lakhani, tried to stop them but was stabbed too.