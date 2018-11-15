Home Cities Delhi

NSUI member accuses JNU admin of 'stopping Facebook live' on Nehru's anniversary

According to varsity officials, the programme was supposed to be held within 100-metre periphery of the varsity's administrative block, which would have been against the high court's ruling in 2017.

Published: 15th November 2018 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

JNU campus

JNU campus (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A member of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday accused the Jawaharlal Nehru University Administration of "stopping a Facebook Live" on Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

According to varsity officials, the programme was supposed to be held within 100-metre periphery of the varsity's administrative block, which would have been against the high court's ruling in 2017.

"We were not against the programme but the venue was not appropriate because of the high court directions and academic regulations," JNU registrar Pramod Kumar told PTI.

Last year, the Delhi High Court had asked the JNU students not to protest within 100 metres radius of the administrative block, which houses several offices, including that of the vice chancellor.

"#JNU_Admin #Stops a mere #facebook_live on Nehru !! On the birth Anniversary architect of Modern India, 14 November. I have got a warning letter from JNU admin. Do not dare to speak the Truth, (they subtlely meant, don't expose RSS). Iqbal's couplet seems quite relevant here," NSUI's presidential candidate for the 2016 students' union polls Sunny Dhiman posted on Facebook.

Nehruvian legacy being 'undermined', we must honour him by safeguarding democracy: Sonia Gandhi

He also shared a letter from the varsity administration addressed to him.

The Facebook Live was supposed to happen near the statue of Jawaharlal Nehru outside the administrative block.

"It has come to the notice of the Administration that a programme 'Nehru-Kya Sach Kya Jooth' is being organised by Ms Priya Kumari (page Admin) at Administrative Block, JNU, on November 14 at 4 pm and you are one of the speakers in the said programme," the letter addressed to Dhiman from JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said.

"You are requested not to address the said meeting as its venue falls in the close vicinity of Administrative Block, which is a prohibited area within the University campus for holding such activity. This is in violation of Academic Rules and Regulations Etc and also directives from the high court," it said.

JNU requests student activist not to address Nehru event near his statue

According to Academic Rules, all the forms of coercion such as gheraos, sit-ins or any variation of the same which disrupts normal academic and administrative functioning of the university are prohibited.

"Hunger strikes, dharnas and other peaceful and democratic forms of protest & group bargaining shall be conducted with restrain, i.e at a distance of 100 meters away from the Administrative & Academic complexes," according to the Academic Rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nehru JNU Jawaharlal Nehru NSUI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp