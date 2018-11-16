Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to develop safe selfie points on Signature Bridge

In his note to the additional chief secretary, tourism secretary and DTTDC's managing director, Sisodia said a parking facility and a children's park will also be developed near the bridge.

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed authorities to develop safe selfie points and install special lighting equipment for theme-based illumination of the Signature Bridge to make it a "truly iconic tourist destination".

In his note to the additional chief secretary (PWD), tourism secretary and DTTDC's managing director, Sisodia said a parking facility and a children's park will also be developed near the bridge.

"The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) and the PWD have been successful in making the bridge operational and it is necessary for both these agencies to work towards making the bridge a major tourist attraction in Delhi," Sisodia said in the note.

"A presentation on the above facilities making the Signature Bridge a truly iconic tourist destination be made by DTTDC, PWD and the tourism department," he said.

On November 4, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the Signature Bridge over the Yamuna, reducing the travel time between north and northeast Delhi.

"The departments concerned may engage necessary consultants if required, and necessary budgetary support will be provided in the RE (revised estimate budget) 2018-19," Sisodia said.

He said the bridge will serve as a tourist destination with the 154-metre-high glass box giving a bird's-eye view of the city to visitors.

