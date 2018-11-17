Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, who accused AAP MLAs of assault, transferred 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, who was allegedly assaulted at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in February this year, was transferred to the Department of Telecommunications Saturday, an official order stated.

Prakash, a 1986-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, had been at loggerheads with the Kejriwal government.

According to an order of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Prakash has been posted as additional secretary in the Department of Telecommunications.

He had alleged assault by some the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at the chief minister's residence in February this year.

ALSO READ: CCTV cameras at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence lagged by 40 minutes on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault night: Forensic report

The incident had triggered a bitter power tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucrats.

Kejriwal, Sisodia and nine other AAP MLAs were granted bail in the case by a court here last month.

The case will come up for hearing again on December 7.

The name of Delhi's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida, who hails from Odisha and is also an officer of the 1986 batch of the AGMUT, is in the race for the next chief secretary of Delhi.

Jalaj Srivastava, additional secretary in the Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, was also transferred.

He was posted as additional secretary in the Inland Waterways Authority of India, the DoPT order said.

Satbir Bedi, member secretary of National Commission for Women (NCW), was transferred and posted as chairperson of National Council for Teacher Education.

The DoPT order stated that Amit Prasad, additional secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, has been posted as director general of National Productivity Council.

Rakesh Kumar Vats, additional secretary, Health and Family Welfare Ministry, has been appointed as additional secretary and financial advisor in the same ministry.