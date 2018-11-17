Head constable on duty at Delhi Secretariat kills self with service pistol, blames in-laws in suicide note

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police head constable, who was on duty at the Delhi Secretariat, allegedly killed himself Friday using his service pistol as he was depressed after being publicly thrashed by his in-laws, police said.

Sohanveer, 35, was on duty at the VVIP parking at the Secretariat.

Police were informed about the incident at 5.30 am, a senior officer said.

A suicide note has been recovered from him which indicated domestic discord with his wife and in-laws as the reason for taking such an extreme step, police said.

His wife is a constable with the Delhi Police, they said.

In the note, Sohanveer alleged that his wife had an extra marital affair with a man in her village and when he took up the matter with his in-laws, they blamed him for defaming their daughter.

The note also mentioned that his in-laws assaulted him publicly on Thursday and videographed the incident.

"It hurt my self-respect and I had no other option but to commit suicide. You can check the video and take legal action against them," Sohanveer mentioned in the note addressing to the Delhi Police commissioner.

A relative of the deceased alleged that after being beaten by his in-laws, Sohanveer reported the matter to Khajuri Khas police station but instead of taking action on his complaint, he was asked by a police official to sort out the issue and no complaint was filed in connection with the incident.

A case has been registered at the IP estate police station under charges of abetment to suicide.

The matter is being probed, police said, adding they have also ordered an inquiry against the Khajuri Khass police station staff over the allegation levelled by the deceased's family.

