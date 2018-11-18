Civil Aviation Ministry says no letter issued declaring no-fly zone in Delhi
The ministry in a tweet said it has come to its notice that a fake letter by the DGCA declaring a no-fly zone in and around Delhi is circulating on WhatsApp.
NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation said Sunday no letter has been issued declaring a no-fly zone in and around the national capital.
"It is clarified that no such letter/ order is issued by any civil aviation authorities," the ministry said.
The DGCA is the civil aviation regulator.
Specific details about the fake letter could not be immediately ascertained.