Civil Aviation Ministry says no letter issued declaring no-fly zone in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation said Sunday no letter has been issued declaring a no-fly zone in and around the national capital.

The ministry in a tweet said it has come to its notice that a fake letter by the DGCA declaring a no-fly zone in and around Delhi is circulating on WhatsApp.

"It is clarified that no such letter/ order is issued by any civil aviation authorities," the ministry said.

The DGCA is the civil aviation regulator.

Specific details about the fake letter could not be immediately ascertained.