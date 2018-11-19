Home Cities Delhi

Babus take study tours abroad to broaden horizons

The RTI query has also found that the babus prefer the US and the UK as top foreign study destinations. 

Published: 19th November 2018 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  While opinion is divided on whether foreign study tours benefit our bureaucrats or not, an RTI reply has revealed that an increasing number of them are heading abroad for exposure on various topics. The RTI query has also found that the babus prefer the US and the UK as top foreign study destinations. 

Public policy, public administration, international development policy, and anti-corruption studies are the most preferred courses, according to the Department of Personnel and Training’s (DoPT) response to an RTI petition filed by this reporter. Barring a few IPS officers, these study tours are by IAS officers.
About 100 officers went for long-term study, either of one- or two-year duration, since 2014 for which the government spent between Rs 4 lakh to Rs 7 lakh for each tour. Long-term courses are partially funded by the government. In such cases, the government provides funds between $25,000 and $55,000 per candidate. 

Opinion is divided when it comes to foreign exposure that aims at capacity building of senior officers through cross-country experience on developments in governance. “Most of them (officers) have a linear view like a coconut tree. Other than their tahsildars and deputies, they have no exposure on how the world functions. But, India is not like the UK or the US. You can’t implement a policy here as done abroad,” said a bureaucrat.

Former CEO of Prasar Bharati Jawhar Sircar said he implemented some aspects which he learnt during a course in Malaysia during his stint as the culture secretary. “I am in support of it. It has some indirect results as officers get foreign exposure, but academically it hardly makes any difference.” It also depends on individual officers on how they derive the benefits, he said. 

Professor Niranjan Kumar of Delhi University, who has taught in the University of California and other foreign varsities, said, “As a concept, it is not bad. The government wants officers to learn from foreign models. But, whether the model, which is applicable aborad with their political, geographic and economic situation, is right for us is a question.”    Sachin Chowdhary, associate professor, Indian Institute of Public Administration, said, “There are many things such as the PPP model which can be learnt in a better way abroad.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
study tours bureaucrats babus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp