Blaze at factory unit in Karol Bagh, four killed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four people were killed and one sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out at a small factory unit running illegally in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Monday afternoon.According to the Delhi Fire Service officials, the fire in Beandonpura, which broke out after a solvent used for laundering clothes spilled out on the floor accidentally, was reported at 12.22 pm. Two fire tenders doused the flames in less than an hour. “The victims were about to iron clothes and were putting solvent in a container when it spilled on the floor and came in contact with the steam iron, triggering the fire,” said a fire service official.

The deceased were identified as Asha (40), Aarti (20), Bhagan Prasad (55) and Ram Naresh (40). Ajeet, 25, was admitted to a private hospital. Later, a shocked Lakshmi recollected how she saw her neighbour Asha talking to a woman in the neighbourhood on Monday morning.

Asha, 40, was one of the four people killed in the fire. “Asha and Aarti would come and sit on the small verandah outside my house every day. I would help them with the jeans stitches. We would drink tea together. We would usually talk about everyday things. I saw Asha talk to a woman in the locality in the morning outside the factory,” said Lakshmi. “I still cannot believe I will not see the duo.”

In Karol Bagh’s congested Gaffar market, houses stand in close proximity in “lane number 14”. Manju, who stays in a house adjoining the one where the fire broke out in a factory, said there was a commotion a little after noon. “I saw the deceased pass by our house every day. After noon, we heard a commotion and heard that there was a fire. People rushed to the rescue, but little could be done. We could hear the victims crying for help,” she said.

A police constable said the neighbours tried to help the victims by bringing a ladder to the spot. “The window got jammed. Despite repeated efforts, locals were unable to break the window. By the time things were brought under control, it was too late.”

Factory owner arrested: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police arrested Ajay Khuranna, the owner of the factory unit. The 700 square feet five-storey building was built 25 to 30 years ago and had only one exit. On the first floor, there was a pressing workshop and on other floors, there were other small factories. A case under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC was lodged.