CSE to get Indira Gandhi Prize for peace, disarmament and development 2018

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi-based environment think-tank CSE will be honoured with the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development this year for its work in environmental education and protection.

According to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust Monday, the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has been awarded the prize for its steadyfast advocacy of measures to combat environmental deterioration and for its success in influencing public policies and programmes that have benefitted social and economic development in India.

The international jury, chaired by former president Pranab Mukherjee decided to give the award to CSE also for keeping the issue of environmental sustainability at the forefront of national attention and public policy, a statement from the trust said.

The award is accorded annually by the Trust to individuals or organisations in recognition of creative efforts toward promoting international peace, development and a new international economic order, ensuring that scientific discoveries are used for the larger good of humanity, and enlarging the scope of freedom.

Established in 1980 under the leadership of late Anil Aggarwal and presently headed by Sunita Narain CSE has been working for the last four decades to incorporate environmental sustainability into development policies.

It has worked on extending awareness and education about environmental issues, on air and water pollution, waste water management and industrial pollution, food safety and energy, climate change and above all in influencing official policy and public actions for sustainable development, the statement said.

Its programmes have achieved important public health outcomes in several areas of vital impact, including air pollution, sustainable industrialisation programme, sustainable water management and sanitation, climate change and food and toxins programme, it said.

