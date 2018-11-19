Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Lakhs to benefit as Violet Line reaches Ballabhgarh

The extension of the Violet Line will be formally opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by remote control, a DMRC spokesman said on Sunday. Passenger services will begin at 5 pm on Monday.

Published: 19th November 2018 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

With the opening of the Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh section of the Violet Line on Monday, the Delhi Metro network will be 317.06 km long.

With the opening of the Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh section of the Violet Line on Monday, the Delhi Metro network will be 317.06 km long.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited 3.2-kilometre extension of the Violet Line, from Escorts Mujesar to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), will be thrown open to the public on Monday. More than 2 lakh people in Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, south-east Delhi and central Delhi will benefit immensely from the extended line, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The extension of the Violet Line will be formally opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by remote control, a DMRC spokesman said on Sunday. Passenger services will begin at 5 pm on Monday.

The extended section has two elevated stations—Sant Surdas and Raja Nahar Singh. Ballabhgarh, with a population of more than 2 lakh, will become the fourth city in Haryana to be connected to the Delhi Metro network, after Gurugram, Faridabad and Bahadurgarh. Scores of people travel daily from Ballabhgarh to Delhi and back for work.

The Raja Nahar Singh Metro station will be integrated with the Ballabhgarh railway station and the interstate bus terminal in the city with a foot overbridge which is under construction.

“A peak hour frequency of six minutes and 48 seconds will be maintained on this section between Badarpur and Raja Nahar Singh on weekdays,” the DMRC said in a statement.

All trains which till now were operating up to Escorts Mujesar will go to Raja Nahar Singh. A total of 40 trains will be operational on the entire Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh corridor.

With the opening of this section, the length of the Violet Line will now be 46.6 km, with 34 stations.
The entire network of Delhi Metro will become 317.06 kilometres long after the commencement of services on this section.

The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety, SK Pathak, had inspected the Violet Line stretch between Escorts Mujesar and Raja Nahar Singh on Friday.

Meanwhile, a new section of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, connecting Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar-I is likely to be opened soon. The new section is 9.7 kilometres long and will cover five metro stations en route. 

Project Details

46.6 km Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh

29 km of total Metro tracks in Haryana

3.2 km Extended section: Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Violet Line Ballabhgarh DMRC Delhi Metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp