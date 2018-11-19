Delhi: Lakhs to benefit as Violet Line reaches Ballabhgarh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited 3.2-kilometre extension of the Violet Line, from Escorts Mujesar to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), will be thrown open to the public on Monday. More than 2 lakh people in Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, south-east Delhi and central Delhi will benefit immensely from the extended line, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The extension of the Violet Line will be formally opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by remote control, a DMRC spokesman said on Sunday. Passenger services will begin at 5 pm on Monday.

The extended section has two elevated stations—Sant Surdas and Raja Nahar Singh. Ballabhgarh, with a population of more than 2 lakh, will become the fourth city in Haryana to be connected to the Delhi Metro network, after Gurugram, Faridabad and Bahadurgarh. Scores of people travel daily from Ballabhgarh to Delhi and back for work.

The Raja Nahar Singh Metro station will be integrated with the Ballabhgarh railway station and the interstate bus terminal in the city with a foot overbridge which is under construction.

“A peak hour frequency of six minutes and 48 seconds will be maintained on this section between Badarpur and Raja Nahar Singh on weekdays,” the DMRC said in a statement.

All trains which till now were operating up to Escorts Mujesar will go to Raja Nahar Singh. A total of 40 trains will be operational on the entire Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh corridor.

With the opening of this section, the length of the Violet Line will now be 46.6 km, with 34 stations.

The entire network of Delhi Metro will become 317.06 kilometres long after the commencement of services on this section.

The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety, SK Pathak, had inspected the Violet Line stretch between Escorts Mujesar and Raja Nahar Singh on Friday.

Meanwhile, a new section of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, connecting Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar-I is likely to be opened soon. The new section is 9.7 kilometres long and will cover five metro stations en route.

Project Details

46.6 km Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh

29 km of total Metro tracks in Haryana

3.2 km Extended section: Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh