Manoj Tiwari asks BJP-ruled civic bodies to buy machines for sewer cleaning

"Mayors of the three municipal corporations should order as soon as possible purchase of machines for cleaning of septic tanks and sewer to prevent deaths due to manual scavenging," he said.

Published: 19th November 2018 04:48 PM

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari asked party-ruled municipal corporations on Monday to purchase machines for cleaning of septic tanks and sewers to prevent deaths due to manual scavenging in the city.

Speaking at an event organised by Sulabh International here on World Toilet Day, Tiwari said although sewer cleaning comes under the Delhi government, municipal corporations need to equip manual scavengers.

A machine purchased by Sulabh International for mechanical cleaning of sewers and septic tanks was launched on the occasion.

Founder of Sulabh International Bindeshwar Pathak said the machine will be deployed for mechanical cleaning if needed by civic bodies.

The mayors gave their nod for ensuring mechanical cleaning of septic tanks and drains.

The sewer cleaning job in the national capital is a responsibility of city government's agency Delhi Jal Board.

East Delhi mayor Bipin Bihari Singh said the machines could be purchased through Swachh Bharat fund.

His South Delhi counterpart Narendra Chawla also stressed on the need for mechanical cleaning of drains and sewer saying Delhi government should release pending funds of corporations enabling them to do so.

