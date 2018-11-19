Home Cities Delhi

Pragati Maidan renovation leaves IITF participants jostling for space

Due to the ongoing renovation work, the IITF participants are forced to carry out their business activities in an area covering only 23,000 sq m.

Published: 19th November 2018 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

An artist demonstrates terracotta work in the Bihar pavilion at India International Trade Fair in New Delhi | PARVEEN NEGI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The kiosks are there, and so are the crowds at Pragati Maidan’s annual India International Trade Fair (IITF). But the organizers have, perhaps, forgotten to take into account the space constraint during the preparation of the national capital’s premier event. The 14-day fair is organised by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

A part of the problem is that the venue itself is cramped in the wake of a makeover, which the National Building Corporation Ltd (NBCC) has undertaken and construction has been going on for over six months now. Additionally, the lack of facilities, such as water and food, has left the traders and exhibitors disappointed. Over 500 participants from India and abroad are taking part in the event this year.   

Due to the ongoing renovation work, the IITF participants are forced to carry out their business activities in an area covering only 23,000 sq m. Several exhibitors were dejected with the poor preparation this time, unlike in the past. Visitors to the fair, too, are disappointed. On Sunday, a visitor said the premier event was suffering due to the space crunch.

“Unlike separate pavilions in the previous editions, all states have been accommodated in Hall No. 2. Even bathrooms in that hall are under pressure given that so many stalls are there in an enclosed area.  There was jostling and pushing at the event as it was thrown open to the public on Sunday,” she said. Keeping in mind the Sunday rush, the gates of the venue were closed after 5.30 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pragati Maidan India International Trade Fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp