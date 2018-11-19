Pragati Maidan renovation leaves IITF participants jostling for space

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The kiosks are there, and so are the crowds at Pragati Maidan’s annual India International Trade Fair (IITF). But the organizers have, perhaps, forgotten to take into account the space constraint during the preparation of the national capital’s premier event. The 14-day fair is organised by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

A part of the problem is that the venue itself is cramped in the wake of a makeover, which the National Building Corporation Ltd (NBCC) has undertaken and construction has been going on for over six months now. Additionally, the lack of facilities, such as water and food, has left the traders and exhibitors disappointed. Over 500 participants from India and abroad are taking part in the event this year.

Due to the ongoing renovation work, the IITF participants are forced to carry out their business activities in an area covering only 23,000 sq m. Several exhibitors were dejected with the poor preparation this time, unlike in the past. Visitors to the fair, too, are disappointed. On Sunday, a visitor said the premier event was suffering due to the space crunch.

“Unlike separate pavilions in the previous editions, all states have been accommodated in Hall No. 2. Even bathrooms in that hall are under pressure given that so many stalls are there in an enclosed area. There was jostling and pushing at the event as it was thrown open to the public on Sunday,” she said. Keeping in mind the Sunday rush, the gates of the venue were closed after 5.30 pm.