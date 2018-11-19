Tete-a-tete with Goel

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Your home not only reflects your personality but is also a source of positive energy. A reason why people spend so much time and effort to make sure that the décor stands right. Anju Goel, founder of O’MY believes in choosing the right design for the right space. “Each design brings with it a positive energy,” she says prior to revealing her most awaited autumn-winter home décor collection along with Princess Nandini Singh Jhabua who will be showcasing her artwork under the event titled ‘Art to live with.’

The unveiling of the collection will mark the beginningof Goel’s unique handcrafted designs and a perfect example of the special focus she keeps on the quality of the products. “We have worked with high quality linen for our duvet sets. Also, the designs are very distinctive as I have introduced Scottish patterns which have been brought to life with subtle colour palette and light embroidery,” shares Goel, who ever since childhood was fascinated with embroidery designs and the feel every fabric has. It was after working on interior designs of numerous spaces over the last 14 years that Goyal decided to design and manufacture the best quality linen and carpets for the Indian market.

She has also worked on some beautifully designed bed covers. She calls the design “contemporary yet traditional.” The fabric used is linen and cotton. She defines her luxury label as “artistry, craftsmanship and innovation.” On a concluding note, Goel shares a little about her forthcoming project. “At present I’m working on a collection which is influenced by the Japanese embroidery and Ikebana - the Japanese art of floral arrangement.”

(Anju Goel will be unveiling her collection under the umbrella of ‘Art to live with’ on November 21 at Good Design Studio from 4 pm to 6 pm.