Delhi's overall air quality 'very poor', many areas record severe pollution, say authorities

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At least six more areas in the national capital were found to have ‘very poor’ air quality on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).The board, on November 18, had found that the air quality of the city ranged between the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories, with 14 areas falling under each category.

However, two days later, the number of areas with ‘very poor’ air quality rose to 20, while 13 areas were found to have ‘poor’ quality air. Overall, the air quality index was recorded at 349, which comes under the ‘very poor’ category.

The PM2.5 particles in the air, with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres, which can enter deep into the lungs, were recorded at 227 on Tuesday, while the PM10 level was recorded at 358.An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 is ‘poor’, 301 to 400 is ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 is ‘severe’.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, run by the Central government, said,”The air quality is expected to increase gradually in next two to three days, but be well within the ‘very poor’ limit. At present, winds are unfavourable for dispersion, but it may slow down any time with a fall in temperature which is expected. Humidity is still high, which is unfavourable.”Meanwhile, the Centre plans to induce artificial rain by cloud seeding to wash away pollutants from the air when conditions permit.