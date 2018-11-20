Fendi pops with a trendy fashion forecast

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Futuristic and funky, Fendi has been front lining the fashion frontier starting this fall. This high end ready to wear brand has been able to cut across all generations with its uber cool logogramed bags, footwear, t-shirts, pumps, hats and more.

Whether it was supermodel walking out wearing a puff jacket from FENDI’s capsule collection called FENDI Mania, or Priyanka Chopra in a sporty body-hugging ravishing dress at the US Open in NY, Fendi has fired up a new interest in this Italian brand. Karl and Silvia Venturini Fendi, its Creative Directors ought to take a bow.