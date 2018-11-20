Home Cities Delhi

Glaring lacuna in fire safety audit norms

Regulatory shortfalls came out to the fore after it was found that the factory unit in Karol Bagh apparently did not require a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC).

Published: 20th November 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Regulatory shortfalls came out to the fore after it was found that the factory unit in Karol Bagh apparently did not require a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC). “It was a small building and such buildings do not require a fire clearance from us. Now, the investigation must be done by the police. We have no role to play in the probe,” Delhi Fire Services chief GC Mishra said.

Once a household became a commercial establishment, a fire safety audit is done by an industrial safety officer. According to the Delhi Fire Safety Guidelines, any commercial or industrial building which does not occupy more than 250 sq m need not obtain an NOC from the fire department.  

But, a retired fire official conceded that safety audits are done only after a request is forwarded by the municipal authority. “Many small businesses run illegally from houses. The fire department cannot send a safety inspector to every such household. Only when the municipal authority refers such cases, a safety audit is carried out at the workplace.” 

