Glaring lacuna in fire safety audit norms

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Regulatory shortfalls came out to the fore after it was found that the factory unit in Karol Bagh apparently did not require a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC). “It was a small building and such buildings do not require a fire clearance from us. Now, the investigation must be done by the police. We have no role to play in the probe,” Delhi Fire Services chief GC Mishra said.

Once a household became a commercial establishment, a fire safety audit is done by an industrial safety officer. According to the Delhi Fire Safety Guidelines, any commercial or industrial building which does not occupy more than 250 sq m need not obtain an NOC from the fire department.

But, a retired fire official conceded that safety audits are done only after a request is forwarded by the municipal authority. “Many small businesses run illegally from houses. The fire department cannot send a safety inspector to every such household. Only when the municipal authority refers such cases, a safety audit is carried out at the workplace.”