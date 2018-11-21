All new flairs for a wedding affair

Home Cities Delhi

With  the wedding season right around the corner, collections dedicated to brides are taking a hold of the market.

By Angela Paljor 
With the wedding season right around the corner, collections dedicated to brides are taking a hold of the market. But there are very few designs for the ones who make the day perfect– the bridesmaids. Designer Pooja Shroff’s wide range of wedding collection titled Elysium has the bridesmaids on the forefront.

Models wearing designer Pooja Shroff’s outfits

Prioritising the special yet ignored guest of the bride including mothers, sisters and of course none other the bridesmaids, Shroff has something for all that will make the bride feel special. “The collection isn’t specific to the brides; it’s also for anyone who feels young at heart. It’s a fun contemporary Indian wear collection ideal for destination weddings,” shares the designer, who is known to keep her karigars in the limelight, often calling them the real heros behind her beautiful designs.

But what really inspired her to work on a holistic collection is the growing trend of destination weddings. The bridal party prefers to travel with less expensive outfits, something that is light in weight and easy to carry. “We’ve designed the collection as such that almost every piece can be worn in two or three different ways. Thus, not making the styles repetitive and helping the customers get the absolute value for the money invested,” shares she enthusiastically. 

Fabrics used are silk and organza which are beautifully embellished with hand embroidered pearls and kasab tassels. The textures too, are hand done with fabric manipulation. Not to forget the colours that weigh far more than anything atthe wedding, the collection mostly centres around black and whites as the theme Elysium suggests. Along with the monochromatic tone, a palette of roses like powder pinks, ash rose and sac beige too has been used.

Every designer has a bridal wear that they aspire to create and with the bridal wear market being so diverse with all kinds of price brackets available, choosing one is not an option anymore. “I believe anything that a bride identifies as her personal style, comfort and with of course her perception of her own bridal attire would be the perfect attire,” shares Shroff.Collection available at Ogaan at DLF Emporio and Huaz Khas; AZA in Mehrauli and South Extension, Ole, Kayra, Pitaraah, and Agashe. 

