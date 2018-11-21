An Asian crown for Mrs India

By Express News Service

IT was in August that the talented Jaipur-based doctor, Anupama Soni, took social media by storm by winning the title of Mrs India. But that’s not the end for her. Soni has now been crowned the Mrs Asia International for this year.Soni, a mother of two, after winning the title of Mrs. India and Mrs. Rajasthan, started preparing for the international beauty pageant. While talking to the media at a press conference held at PVR Plaza Anupama, she shared her experiences and happiness for the same.

She said, “It was a wonderful journey with lots of new experiences, learning, meeting international contestants with a different culture, backgrounds, and food habits with many differences. Still, we were alike as a woman, as a human. All had different stories to share but all were mothers, homemakers, career woman.”

The journey began with the participants being taken to Thailand where they were welcomed by the Governor of Rayong and Director of Tourism of Thailand. They visited the local areas to imbibe the region’s religious beliefs, art and culture, along with food habits. “I found the journey really easy. The first day was a photo shoot followed by a visit to the local food vendors.

The second day was the talent round where I got selected in among the top three,” shares Anupama, who believes it was her performance in the talent round that helped her lot to gain confidence.“Day by day we faced new rounds and challenges. It was the last day—the National Costume round—that gave me immense pleasure. For me, it was a great privilege to represent my country on an International platform,” she says signing off.