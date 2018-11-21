Home Cities Delhi

Attack inside Secretariat, war of words outside

The chilli attack happened inside the Secretariat, but its ‘heat’ was felt outside.

Published: 21st November 2018 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Police inspect the spot where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was attacked with chilli powder outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday | PARVEEN NEGI

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The chilli attack happened inside the Secretariat, but its ‘heat’ was felt outside. From the Delhi Chief Minister’s wife to the BJP city chief, the who’s who of Delhi politics traded charges and counter-charges after a BJP MLA alleged that the episode was orchestrated by non-other the Delhi CM himself.“This is nothing more than a drama. Kejriwal has orchestrated this scene to seek media attention. He had planned this himself for cheap publicity,” BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden, Majinder Singh Sirsa said. He added the AAP chief had done the “drama” in the past with ink and shoe attacks.

“These are his self-created controversies. Nobody can enter the Secretariat without a pass, and the security is his own.”But, Sirsa’s boss and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari maintained such incidents cannot be tolerated or justified by anyone.

“If the attack against the CM is not fabricated, the BJP condemns it. As Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has compared the attack to the Signature Bridge attack, it has become clear that the incident has been orchestrated by Kejriwal. However, a fair and free probe should be conducted into the incident,” the party tweeted.

Sunita Kejriwal, the CM’s wife, lashed out at the Centre over the incident.

“Central government controlling police will not let it take strict action against the attacker on CM being BJP goon. This anomaly is only in Delhi state, weird. Wish the Judiciary takes some suo moto cognisance of this nuisance,” she tweeted.

The AAP asserted it would not be cowed down by such ‘petty tactics’ by the BJP, and alleged it was a serious lapse by the Delhi Police. “Dangerous attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Serious security lapses from Delhi Police.

Even the Chief Minister is not safe in Delhi,” the party’s official handle tweeted. “Even though the CM’s glasses fell to the ground and broke, it is an unacceptable security lapse nonetheless.

Is this Delhi Police’s incompetent effort to protect an elected chief minister?”AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said.A Congress leader said it had nothing to do with the incident. “We do not believe in such tactics. The AAP as usual is trying to drag us into unnecessary controversies,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chilli attack Secretariat Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp