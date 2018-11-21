Attack inside Secretariat, war of words outside

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The chilli attack happened inside the Secretariat, but its ‘heat’ was felt outside. From the Delhi Chief Minister’s wife to the BJP city chief, the who’s who of Delhi politics traded charges and counter-charges after a BJP MLA alleged that the episode was orchestrated by non-other the Delhi CM himself.“This is nothing more than a drama. Kejriwal has orchestrated this scene to seek media attention. He had planned this himself for cheap publicity,” BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden, Majinder Singh Sirsa said. He added the AAP chief had done the “drama” in the past with ink and shoe attacks.

“These are his self-created controversies. Nobody can enter the Secretariat without a pass, and the security is his own.”But, Sirsa’s boss and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari maintained such incidents cannot be tolerated or justified by anyone.

“If the attack against the CM is not fabricated, the BJP condemns it. As Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has compared the attack to the Signature Bridge attack, it has become clear that the incident has been orchestrated by Kejriwal. However, a fair and free probe should be conducted into the incident,” the party tweeted.

Sunita Kejriwal, the CM’s wife, lashed out at the Centre over the incident.

“Central government controlling police will not let it take strict action against the attacker on CM being BJP goon. This anomaly is only in Delhi state, weird. Wish the Judiciary takes some suo moto cognisance of this nuisance,” she tweeted.

The AAP asserted it would not be cowed down by such ‘petty tactics’ by the BJP, and alleged it was a serious lapse by the Delhi Police. “Dangerous attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Serious security lapses from Delhi Police.

Even the Chief Minister is not safe in Delhi,” the party’s official handle tweeted. “Even though the CM’s glasses fell to the ground and broke, it is an unacceptable security lapse nonetheless.

Is this Delhi Police’s incompetent effort to protect an elected chief minister?”AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said.A Congress leader said it had nothing to do with the incident. “We do not believe in such tactics. The AAP as usual is trying to drag us into unnecessary controversies,” he added.