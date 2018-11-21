Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Killer drain is the bane of Taimoor Nagar

It was the first such mishap to occur in the two JJ colonies that have come up parallel to the drain.

Published: 21st November 2018 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

The open drain covered with a thick layer of garbage in Taimoor Nagar, New Friends Colony | NAVEEN KUMAR & SANSKRITI TALWAR

The open drain covered with a thick layer of garbage in Taimoor Nagar, New Friends Colony | NAVEEN KUMAR & SANSKRITI TALWAR

By Sanskriti Talwar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  It was August 16, 2010. Poonam Singh (29) clearly remembers when her only teenaged brother drowned with his friend in the drain in Taimoor Nagar, New Friends Colony. “My brother, with his friend, jumped into the drain to save a young boy who was drowning. The boy was saved but they themselves drowned,” Poonam recalled. A day after the incident, Poonam moved from Ludhiana to the area with her husband to support her parents and two sisters.

It was the first such mishap to occur in the two JJ colonies that have come up parallel to the drain. In the following years, many others have drowned, and the residents of the colonies now constantly fear for their children’s safety.“I don’t allow my son to cross the cement bridge built over the drain alone. In the seven-minute walk to his school, I always cross over holding his hand.  What if he falls while playing or just peeking over it,” she said, looking at her six-year-old son sitting playing on a phone. 

The drain, as far as Poonam can recall, has always remained covered with a thick layer of garbage, which is thrown into it every day by residents living near it. The garbage dumped near the first JJ colony forms a thick layer near the adjacent JJ colony, with moving water pushing it from behind. The layer of garbage is so thick that residents walk over it.

“We don’t walk over it. It’s a bog of garbage. My children use drainage pipe to cross over. The authorities come to clean the area once or twice a year when a complaint is made. Otherwise, nothing is done,” said Kusum Devi, a concerned mother of two.

The residents say they can cope with the foul smell, but they want two walls built on each side of the cement bridge to prevent people from falling off it.“Those living in big houses (across the drain) see it as a dump, and despite walls being erected by the South civic body to stop dumping, the garbage continues to pile up. Household garbage is flung into the drain in plastic bags. The area doesn’t have a single bin to dump waste,” said Mintu Khan of Camp 1 JJ colony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taimoor Nagar Killer drain New Friends Colony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp