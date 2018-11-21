Delhi Metro Phase IV cost up by Rs 1,200 crore

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The projected cost of Phase IV of Delhi Metro is set to go up by Rs 1,200 crore after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) made some last-minute changes in the Detailed Project Report (DPR), which is to be presented to the Delhi Cabinet for approval.

As per sources, the DMRC had not taken into account the total number of coaches and some sections of the track, which, when factored in, take the overall project cost to around Rs 46,000 crore. Of this, roughly Rs 10,000 crore will be paid by the Delhi government. The six proposed corridors of Delhi Metro’s Phase IV will have a total length of 104 kilometres. The Rithala-Narela, Tughlakabad-Aerocity, and Inderlok-Indraprastha corridors will carry 1.29 lakh, 1.66 lakh and 2.07 lakh commuters per day, respectively, in 2025, the DPR says.

According to the financial viability segment of the DPR, the six corridors are expected to carry over 10 lakh people per day, and the commuting fares will range between Rs 20 and Rs 100. The DPR says the expected date of commissioning is January 1, 2025.The other three corridors—Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block, Janakpuri West-RK Ashram, and Mukundpur-Maujpur—are expected to carry, on average, 70,000, 3.29 lakh and 1.14 lakh riders daily, respectively.

Proposed corridors

Phase IV of Delhi Metro will have

six proposed corridors with a total length of 104 km

Rithala-Narela 21.73 km

Tughlakabad-Aerocity 20.20 km

Inderlok-Indraprastha 12.58 km

Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block 8 km

Mukundpur-Maujpur 12.55 km

Janakpuri West-RK Ashram 28.9 km