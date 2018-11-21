‘Fight on till all culprits punished’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a Delhi court on Tuesday pronouncing death penalty and life imprisonment to two men in an anti-Sikh riot case, a family member of another victim demanded death for both the convicts.

“Death penalty should be given to both the convicts. Why was Naresh Sherawat given a life? His family can still have options to go and meet him. Big fish like Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar should also be nabbed and given the death penalty. They are still sitting at their houses and doing politics,” Sukhminder Kaur, who lost her brother in the riots, said.

Jarnail Singh, who was present outside the court, agreed that ‘masterminds’ like Tytler and Kumar should be brought to justice.”Tuesday’s verdict is the first conviction in the cases reopened by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was set up in 2015.

The Delhi Police had closed the case in 1994 for want of evidence. This is also the first death sentence pronounced in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said he would challenge the life sentence of Sherawat and ensure that the convict gets “hanged for his crimes”. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief and Akali Dal leader Manjit Singh G K said the judgment would encourage other victims to come forward. “Other culprits who were hiding behind the Z plus security would be nailed down,” he said.

AAP leader HS Phoolka, who is also fighting the cases on behalf of several riot victims, welcomed the judgment. “This will now give a boost to families of the victims, and they can fight more aggressively. The fight will continue till they get complete justice and bring all perpetrators to justice,” he asserted.