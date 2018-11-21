Home Cities Delhi

‘Fight on till all culprits punished’

The Delhi Police had closed the case in 1994 for want of evidence.

Published: 21st November 2018 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Family members of Sikh riots victims celebrate outside Delhi’s Patiala House Court after the judge pronounced death sentence to one of the two convicts | SHEKHAR YADAV

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a Delhi court on Tuesday pronouncing death penalty and life imprisonment to two men in an anti-Sikh riot case, a family member of another victim demanded death for both the convicts.
“Death penalty should be given to both the convicts. Why was Naresh Sherawat given a life? His family can still have options to go and meet him. Big fish like Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar should also be nabbed and given the death penalty. They are still sitting at their houses and doing politics,” Sukhminder Kaur, who lost her brother in the riots, said.

Jarnail Singh, who was present outside the court, agreed that ‘masterminds’ like Tytler and Kumar should be brought to justice.”Tuesday’s verdict is the first conviction in the cases reopened by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was set up in 2015.

The Delhi Police had closed the case in 1994 for want of evidence. This is also the first death sentence pronounced in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said he would challenge the life sentence of Sherawat and ensure that the convict gets “hanged for his crimes”. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief and Akali Dal leader Manjit Singh G K said the judgment would encourage other victims to come forward. “Other culprits who were hiding behind the Z plus security would be nailed down,” he said.

AAP leader HS Phoolka, who is also fighting the cases on behalf of several riot victims, welcomed the judgment. “This will now give a boost to families of the victims, and they can fight more aggressively. The fight will continue till they get complete justice and bring all perpetrators to justice,” he asserted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
anti-Sikh riot case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp