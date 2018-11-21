Home Cities Delhi

First steps towards creating classical contours

Many years later, when she is ready for her Bharatnatyam Arangetram (first solo dance debut), she is silently thanking her mother.

Published: 21st November 2018 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Malvika Krishnan

By Ayesha Singh 
Express News Service

Malvika Krishnan could never tell what hit her about dance and how she became besotted by it. It happened very suddenly, when she was still in grade three, entirely upon her mother’s suggestion. Back then, she didn’t know it would become a harbinger of utmost happiness in the years to come. She simply followed her mother’s wishes, trusting the universe to take care of the rest. Many years later, when she is ready for her Bharatnatyam Arangetram (first solo dance debut), she is silently thanking her mother. 

The years have made her wise. She has turned into a confident young lady, ready to embark on a beautiful journey where dance will guide her path to a lifetime of creative exploration.  Stories spark connections. The way in which a visual language speaks is communicative and creative, thus striking a chord with those consuming it.

Dance, likewise, as a visual medium, has acted as a social binder. In fact, tracing back its visual relevance to the 50s, dance was used to eradicate the epidemic of social isolation after the cold war. It was terribly dark time when this movement art brought hope. It gave people an opportunity to express, just like it continues to after hundreds of decades. “Bharatnatyam has given me direction.

I’ve performed contemporary dance too, but I always come back to classical as it resounds with the intention of purity. There is a kind of rigidity in the dace form that has kept its original form alive,” she says with a smile.

Krishnan has received her dance education from Marie Elangovan and Elangovan Govindarajan for over 10 years, at the Parampara Centre for Indian Classical Music and Dance. Besides Bharatnatyam, she plays the piano too. “This happened by stroke of luck. The new house we were moving into already had a piano that its residents left for us. My brother and I, tried our hands at it and soon took to enjoying it a lot,” says Krishnan, who would like to make a career in Business Management. But dance will always remain her priority.November 25: Deshmukh Auditorium, Indian International Centre, 11 am onwards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malvika Krishnan

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Usha
    Well done Malvika.....we are all Soo proud of you
    3 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp