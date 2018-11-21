Home Cities Delhi

Master illusionist

Magu started his journey as an illusionist in 2005.

Published: 21st November 2018 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

What is life without the mysteries of the magical world? And who better to create the magic then Europe’s magical legend Alexander Magu, who is back in the city to perform at Roseate House’s in-house performance venue - Upstage. With excitement in his eyes and tricks in his pockets, Magu assures that he has specials tricks lined up for the Indian audiences. A portion of the demonstrations that Magu will perform are hypnotising and manipulating the perception of the world and ultimately influencing the impossible to seem possible to visitors.

Magu started his journey as an illusionist in 2005. But much has changed over the years and he plans to keep it that way. “From showcasing magic tricks on tables to stages dedicated to for my performance, I have come a long way. But it all started in St Petersburg with I was around 17-years-old. It was a friend’s card trick that gave birth to my imagination and then there was no looking back,” shares Magu, who later went on to find his own world of wizards. 

A still from one of Alexander
Magu’s performances

Today, with more than 2,000 shows, several honours and television appearances, the enchanter is one of the most sought after Russian illusionists and the only one in the Russian federation with his own television show.Through his profound energy for captivating storytelling, Magu engages with his audience using different forms of illusions. But in a profession where new tricks have to be worked on every other day can make the process challenging.

“There are different parts of preparation. Once I have narrowed down on the tricks, I start performing them for selected shows. It is the reaction of the audience that finally decides which one I’ll use further. For the rest, I start reworking and look for ways to make them better,” he adds.

What was more troublesome for Magu was the business aspect. And like all businesses, this one too had its ups and downs. “There were times when organisers cancelled our show a day or before the event. However, I believe that such episodes are a lesson and a part and parcel of any business,” says Magu, who always gets on the stage armed with intuitive powers, comical inclination along with an interactive style of performance.

Magic aside, Magu is fond of extreme sports. After a busy season, the best time to catch him is in January, when he relaxes playing sports and is always on the look for adventure. Apart from cars, he also loves travelling. Till November 25, at the Roseate House, Asset 10, Hospitality District, Aerocity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
illusionist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp