Home Cities Delhi

New judge takes oath in Delhi High Court

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri was sworn in as a judge of the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, taking the working strength of the court to 39. 

Published: 21st November 2018 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court | File Photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri was sworn in as a judge of the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, taking the working strength of the court to 39. Justice Ohri was administered the oath by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon. The Delhi High Court has an approved strength of 60, and was facing a shortage of 22 judges before Justice Ohri’s appointment.

Justice Ohri, who was a practising advocate, was appointed a judge by the president on November 17 after his name was approved by the government. As per the new roster, Justice Ohri will sit with Justice Hima Kohli.When the bench sat for hearing cases, Justice Ohri’s famiy members were present in the courtroom. (With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court New judge Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp