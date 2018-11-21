New judge takes oath in Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri was sworn in as a judge of the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, taking the working strength of the court to 39. Justice Ohri was administered the oath by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon. The Delhi High Court has an approved strength of 60, and was facing a shortage of 22 judges before Justice Ohri’s appointment.

Justice Ohri, who was a practising advocate, was appointed a judge by the president on November 17 after his name was approved by the government. As per the new roster, Justice Ohri will sit with Justice Hima Kohli.When the bench sat for hearing cases, Justice Ohri’s famiy members were present in the courtroom. (With PTI inputs)