‘Review list of polluting units in Delhi’

SIDDHANTHA MISHRA By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North civic body on Tuesday wrote to the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), seeking a review in the list of industrial units that were asked to close down.

“I am in receipt of representations from various industrial organisations of North Delhi areas, which are self-explanatory and require your immediate personal attention. It is also requested that the list be rectified...,” said Veena Virmani, chairman of standing committee, North civic body.

The NGT and the High Court had pulled up authorities over mushrooming of polluting units in residential areas. The DSIIDC, then, listed 51,837 units, which are operating from non-conforming/residential areas without proper approvals.

The North, East and South civic bodies were provided the list to initiate action against them. “There are more than 2,000 units, which need a review. The DSIIDC should do the review of the list,” said a North civic body official. A query to DSIIDC managing director Mohanjeet Singh on any change in the list went unanswered.