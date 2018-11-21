Sahil Nandal caters to those seeking perfect imperfection

Home Cities Delhi

Inspired by the aesthetics of Japanese accessory, Nandal's latest collection is an integration of broken pieces of wood and metal.

Finding the accessory that not only complements your attire but also resonates with your personality was definitely too hard to get. It is with this very idea that Sahil Nandal, CEO and founder of luxury accessory brand, called Mirakin, started his label. His new collection Wabi Sabi not only reflects the ethos of the label but also incorporates the idea of embracing one’s imperfection.

Inspired by the aesthetics of Japanese accessory, Nandal’s latest collection is an integration of broken pieces of wood and metal. “Today, everyone tries to be perfect but we feel that one doesn’t have to be perfect. So, we sourced broken wood from all over India and incorporated them into designs without changing anything about them,” shares Nandal who believes in enhancing the beauty of imperfection that lies in our souls.

Founded in 2015, the initiation of the venture was a desi one. It all started five years back when Nandal went out on a search for the perfect customised jewellery for his sister’s wedding. What he realised during the process was that the designs were limited customised jewellery took at least three weeks for any traditional jeweller. “What I wanted for the young generation is to have the option to choose from and also the option to customise. Initially, we even have had customers who didn’t realise what a customised product looks like,” shares he.

With a major in Global business strategy, Nandal went on to start his own venture. Having written his thesis in college on the use of 3D printing in the advancement of fashion, he knew how to take it forward. And this made it possible for him to compete with other brands and the growing demand. “3D printing opened up a whole new array of designs. We incorporated this method with some of the designs that can never be copied unless they have a 3D printer. So initially, we started working on designs specific to the advantage to the 3D printing and designs which were incorporated from Japan, where I grew up.”

Minimalistic in nature with a unique design perspective, Nandal went on to introduce accessories for men in the Indian market. “The idea of men wearing accessories wasn’t so common when we started but it slowly caught pace as we were creative in terms of design. It was also the word of mouth that helped us create a niche for ourselves, shares Nandal,  who finds it encouraging that a lot of men looking for coustomised accessories are approaching him.The collection is available at 111-C, Prem Singh Rd, Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort.

