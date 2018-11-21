Home Cities Delhi

Woman scribe files case against Somnath Bharti for abusing

In her complaint, the scribe alleged that Bharti called her names and asked her to "become a prostitute".

Published: 21st November 2018 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 05:48 AM

Somnath Bharti has been a controversial figure for the AAP in Delhi | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi MLA Somnath Bharti on Wednesday was booked for insulting and outraging the modesty of a woman journalist during a TV show, the city police said.In her complaint, the woman alleged that the AAP’s Malviya Nagar MLA abused her and called her a “BJP’s agent” and called her as “a prostitute” in response to a question she had posed during a live television debate.  “The MLA has hurt my dignity with his remarks,” she stated in the FIR that was lodged at a police station in Noida.

Bharti was booked for intentionally insulting with an intent to provoke breach of peace and for insulting a woman’s modesty under the relevant sections of IPC.But, the AAP legislator refused to be bogged down and announced that he would file a defamation case against the news anchor as well as the private news channel where she worked.

Bharti, MLA of Malviya Nagar, said he had joined the TV show over phone to discuss the attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. He claimed the allegations were based on a “manipulated” phone-in for gaining TRP. It has been projected in a way to “malign me” and  “show me in a bad light”, the AAP leader said.

“It (her version) is not to use for publicity stunts like these for gaining TRP. Please treat matters which concern our country and the capital with utmost sincerity. By releasing 20 sec out of 7.33 min you have again proven to be BJP’s tool. No wonder AAP leaders refuse to give u byte,” Bharti tweeted, addressing the Hindi news channel with which the women is an employee.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari demanded Kejriwal to take action against Bharti, if the Delhi chief minister was left with any morality.  “He should take strict action against Somnath Bharti for defaming the woman journalist with his comments.”Tiwari also took potshots at DCW chief Swati Maliwal, who later condemned Bharti for his behaviour.

