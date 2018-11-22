Home Cities Delhi

A safety net for the wandering heart

“With numerous clubs that promote different types of travel, one that seems missing is a platform that can bring together people travelling in convoys,” says Vineet Rajan, core member, Road Trippers Club. A voluntary organisation, the club was formed when a group of people with the love for road trips came together. The result was a website that allows people to connect with other travellers on a four-wheeler.
He says, “I had this apprehension for some time. I have travelled solo, or with my wife for a lot of kilometres. However, there are people, who do not venture out that easily on an adventure and are not comfortable with the unknown territory. For example, a lot of people ask me what is the easiest route from Delhi to Shimla. The thing is there is only one route that you can take which is the fastest and yet the confusion exists. ”Vineet and his colleagues realised the need for a platform where people could seek guidance and feel safe.

The club ensures that there are rules for a smooth operation.“There is always a captain, someone who knows all the routes, where to eat, where to stay. Then there is a car at the back with the most experienced people who carry spare parts, toolkits, medical kits and have a know-how of vehicles in case there is an issue. That is how we introduce road trips to people who want to travel but lack the courage. It also brings together like-minded people,” says Vineet.

The platform also attracts a lot of solo female travellers who find a safer option in this club. “It is also great for those who don’t have a car as we encourage people to carpool,” he says.People with more experience in travelling are joining the club in order to share their experience and help out in organising the trips as well.

“Another group that is attracted to the club is pet owners. People with pets face a lot of issues while travelling. We ensure that we find the right places to stay and eat where pets are also allowed. This had, in fact, served as one of our biggest USPs,” he shares.

One of the biggest challenges the club is facing is the increasing demand. “We have run out of weekends as the community has grown and we don’t have that many resources as of now. We are trying to bring in more members who can help us out,” he says.

