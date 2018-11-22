Arvind Kejriwal hits out at BJP for ‘stunts and theatrics’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reactions from across the political spectrum poured in soon after the Supreme Court let off Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari with strong words in a contempt of court case. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal asked the BJP to do better than its “stunts and theatrics”. “If BJP is done with its stunts and theatrics, the people of Delhi urge BJP to immediately bring an ordinance now to maintain status quo, provide relief to lakhs of people and save their jobs (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted.

Tiwari had run into trouble after he broke a sealing put on a unit in an unauthorised colony in North East Delhi’s Gokulpur area on September 16. “The misplaced bravado of Manoj Tiwari and his chest thumping immediately after the hearing on October 3, 2018, and making serious but frivolous allegations against the monitoring committee appointed by this court is a clear indication of how low Manoj Tiwari can stoop and displays his total lack of respect for any rule of law,” the Supreme Court noted in its verdict.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation registered an FIR against Tiwari. Later, the apex court had issued a contempt notice against the BJP MP on September 19, after the monitoring committee appointed by it flagged the episode.

But, Tiwari struck a combative line on Thursday, claiming that he had come clean in the case.“The Supreme Court not finding any contempt in my action of breaking illegal seal, illustrates very clearly to citizens of Delhi that the Monitoring Committee has wasted a lot of time of the SC and of an MP, creating fear. Stop Pick and chose policy, Can’t see illegal Okhla on YAMUNA? (sic)” Tiwari said in a tweet, targeting the monitoring committee which is directing the municipal bodies to conduct a sealing drive since December 22 last year.

Traders have been proteting against the sealing drive, which was conducted in 78 markets across the National Capital.All the three main parties — the Congress, the BJP and the AAP — have been protesting on the streets, claiming to stand with traders in order to gain sympathy votes.

AAP comes to Somnath’s defence

The AAP came out to support its beleaguered leader Somnath Bharti, who is facing a case for abusing a woman journalist. The FIR was lodged at a police station in Noida. The party claimed Bharti was being targeted to get back at the city government, which is doing its bit for the people.